By Mohammed Tijjani/Kaduna

Bandits operating in Igabi LGA of Kaduna at the weekend killed a man and his son, the Kaduna government said.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Aruwan said that security agencies had reported that armed bandits on Saturday night invaded Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area.

“The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.

“Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilised to the location,” he said.

He said that the troops engaged the bandits and rescued captives from one of the bandit groups.

The commissioners said that Gov.Nasir el-Rufai expressed grief over the attack and condoled the family of the slain, praying for the repose of their souls.

Aruwan said the governor also commended the troops for quick response to the incident and thanked them for the rescue of 13 victims