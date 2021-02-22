Nigerian security operatives in an operation involving the Army, Air force and the Police in Orlu community of Imo State have arrested 20 members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, according to PRNigeria.

According to the website, the arrest of members of the secessionist group followed recent attacks on soldiers and civilians in Orlu town.

IPOB members who were using Orlu as their base had reportedly ambushed and killed our soldiers who were on the escort of the Director Civil Affairs, Brigadier General HE Nzan and his team on inspection of the Civil-Military Project at a nearby Nkwerre community, PR Nigeria reported quoting an unnamed intelligence source.

The IPOB militias also allegedly took away weapons and a vehicle belonging to the troops.

“Since the beginning of the year, the activities of IPOB militias through its untenable and unreasonable demand for secession, has adversely affected the security situation in the area.

“The activities of the threat elements have led to an increase in organized crimes such as armed robbery, car snatching, kidnapping, raping and sundry violent criminal acts.

“There have been attacks on civilians, police and military personnel on checkpoints and escort duty.

The website also reported that items and equipment including AK-47 rifles, locally-made pistols, dane guns, cartridge ammunition, IPOB flags, water pumping machine, military fragmental jackets, mobile handsets, among others were recovered during raid on IPOB training camps in Imo and Anambra State.

“Recall that troops of 34 Brigade in conjunction with the Imo State Police Command, on Friday 22 January 2021, carried out raids in Okporo/Ezenta and Akata axis of Orlu Local Government Area to recover the corpse of a police officer killed by IPOB elements.

“During the raids, one IPOB member was killed and a vehicle (Jeep) was recovered. Various IPOB training camps were also discovered and destroyed.”

“Similarly, last Wednesday, a raid operation was conducted in a forest close to Lilu village in Ihiala General Area of Anambra State by combined troops of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Police.

“Thereafter, troops exploited further into the IPOB Camps. The militia men were suspected to have escaped with their dead colleagues and varying degrees of gunshot wounds,” the source was quoted as saying.