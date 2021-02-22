By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and record producer, Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as Omah Lay won the plaque for the ‘Next Rated’ artiste at The Headies 2021 which held on Sunday.

The 23-year-old musician beat Tems, Oxlade, and Bella Shmurda to win the car prize set aside for the category.

The ‘Next Rated’ has been one of the most exciting, contentious, and most controversial.

The Next Rated award at the annual Headies is a highly coveted prize won by the ‘upcoming’ act who has shown the most promise in the year in review. Winners also get a car and join an influential ‘alumni’ of previous superstar winners.

The Headies was hosted by Bovi, a comedian; and Nancy Isime, an actress.

Fireboy was the biggest winner with a total of five awards after topping his rivals for the ‘Best R&B Single’, ‘Best R&B Album’, ‘Best Pop Album’, and ‘Headies Revealation’ and ‘Album of the year’ categories.