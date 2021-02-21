Former US Vice-president Mike Pence has turned down an invitation to attend this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference, that Donald Trump will be attending.

According to Fox News, Pence was asked to speak again this year at the gathering, but he has snubbed the invitation.

Donald Trump, however, will be in attendance, as he is scheduled to close out the event on Sunday with his first major public appearance since leaving office.

He is expected to preview his vision for the future of the Republican Party during his keynote address.

CPAC will kick off in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, reports Mail Online.

Members of Pence’s team had said the former vice president is still harbouring “bitterness” toward Trump.

This followed the January 6 riot at the Capitol building – where Trump insisted Pence could overturn the election results.

Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short told Fox on Friday that Pence and Trump still speak.