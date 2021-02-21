Jose Mourinho has said Tottenham deserved to win against West Ham as they fell 2-1 to their London rivals.

In Mourinho’s post-match interview, the Portuguese tactician said the result was saddening.

He praised the team for the way they played in the second half.

In contrast, West Ham did not play in the second half and only defended, he said.

“The result is there. They have the points and we have the sadness and the frustration. The good feeling is the way the team played, especially in the second half.

“No doubt the team wanted to win, no doubt the team was fighting together for a different result, and I believe we deserved a different result.

“They didn’t play in the second half, they just fought and defended.

” We played, we created chances, we scored a goal, should score more, hit the post twice, had fantastic crosses across the face of goal waiting for a touch, even sometimes an own goal.

“We had great positions from the edge of the box, shots that normally you think that Son, Harry or Lucas are going to score. But we cannot forget that the score was 1-0 and somehow after a couple of minutes in the second half it was 2-0.”

Tottenham following their loss continues to languish in the league as they try to break into the top four.

They currently sit at number eight and nine points away from top four.