By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has advised women seeking relationship with men that the way to a man’s heart is not through sex.

The actress said this in an Instagram post noting that ladies who indulge in these act just turn out to be “sex buddies.”

“If you are hoping to get to a mans heart through sex then all you,’all end up with is a “sex buddy,” she posted.

“Not a partner, not a boyfriend not a husband, she said further.

According to the actress, such ladies get heartbroken after being attached to the man who in return won’t want anything teal with such a woman. She concluded saying sex is overrated this days.

“You’ll end u with a broken heart because you’ll get so attached to him and he won’t want anything real with you. Sex is simply overrated this days, there’s more to a relationship she said.

The actress while revealing what prompted her advise said that it is impossible to surf the social media these days without people talking about sex.