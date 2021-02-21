Dona Miguelina, the mother of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has passed away.

According to a local media report, Miguelina died from complications arising from coronavirus.

The mother of the ex-Barcelona star contracted COVID-19 in December and was immediately admitted to Mae de Deus Hospital in Porto Alegre.

Atletico Mineiro, whom Ronaldinho played for between 2012–2014, were one of the first to offer their condolences online.

They wrote: “[The] club is mourning the death of Dona Miguelina.

“It is with great sadness that Clube Atlético Mineiro receives the news of the death of Dona Miguelina, mother of @10Ronaldinho.

“The Atleticana Family is in mourning and shares the moment of pain with their idol.

“May God welcome you with open arms and comfort the heart of our eternal ace. Rest in peace, Dona Miguelina.”

Ronaldinho hasn’t come up with any kind of a statement yet, but his Instagram profile pic is all black.