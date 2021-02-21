By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen lost consciousness on Sunday, during the Atalanta-Napoli game as the Super Eagles forward was rushed to the hospital.

The Nigeria striker hit his head on the turf after a Cristian Romero challenge during the final minute of Napoli’s 4-2 defeat at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

He was later being rushed to Bergamo’s Papa Giovanni Hospital accompanied by Napoli’s doctor.

A Sky Sport Italia pitch-side reporter revealed that Osimhen lost consciousness.

“It’s not clear what happened. He was down for a while, people thought he was injured, but then the players and staff started calling for oxygen,” he wrote.

“He was put onto the stretcher and rushed off the field into the ambulance.”

The forward has been struggling with a lot of health problems lately, as he dislocated his shoulder on international duty in November, then was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early January.

Napoli are yet to issue a statement regarding Osimehen’s health condition.