By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chairman of the Newspapers and Magazines Distributors Association of Nigeria (NDAN), Lagos Island Zone, Godwin Akpan has appealed to media firms and the government to provide insurance cover for its members.

The re-elected chairman also asked media firms and the government to work alongside the association to identify other needs of its members and provide for them noting that his administration is focused on repositioning and rebranding distribution to improve standards.

Mr. Godwin made the appeal in his address during his swearing-in.

He said “vendors and agents are endangered species who face serious occupational hazards on a daily basis.”

He also promised members of the association not to disappoint or betray the trust reposed in him.

He urged members to support his administration.

The new chairman also commended the past leaders of the association since its inception in 1989 and appealed for their cooperation.

“I will come from time to time to seek advice and wise counsel”, he said.