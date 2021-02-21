The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Rivers has uncovered a warehouse of compressed cannabis Sativa in Abuja Estate in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

The state Commander, Rachael Shelleng, who announced this in a statement on Sunday, said that officers of the agency stormed the cannabis warehouse in the early hours of Feb. 20.

Shelleng said that the operation resulted in the recovery of 23 bags of compressed blocks of cannabis Sativa, weighing 621 kilogrammes and 0.029kg of cocaine.

According to her, after evacuating the exhibits, officers proceeded to the slaughter area of Trans Amadi, in Port Harcourt metropolis where they also recovered 0.006kg of heroin and 0.048kg of methamphetamine.

“The seized cannabis Sativa has been estimated to have a street value of over N17 million.

“Three male suspects were apprehended in connection to the seizures and taken into custody for further investigation,’’ she said.

Shelleng said that both Abuja Estate and Slaughter areas of Port Harcourt have been identified as very notorious spots for illicit drug peddling.

She added that the agency would stop at nothing to ensure that the black spots and the entire state were sanitised of illicit drug menace.