Lionel Messi and his agents are yet to hold talks over any potential move in the summer, with the Barcelona legend currently undecided over where he will play his football next season.

Messi handed in a transfer request in the summer of 2020 after Barcelona’s chaotic 2019/20 season concluded with an 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

However, his €700m release clause prevented a move away, and he eventually agreed to remain at Camp Nou for the 2020/21 campaign.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract with Barcelona expires in June 2021, and he is poised to leave the Catalan giants on a free transfer in the summer.

Messi entered the final six months of his contract in January and has been free to open talks with other clubs regarding a move ever since.

However, the latest from ESPN states that he is yet to decide on his next destination and his representatives have not opened talks over a potential move. Messi himself has previously stated that he will wait until June before settling his future.

“I’m not thinking too far ahead in the short term and just want to see how the season finishes. I will not negotiate with other clubs.

“I will wait for the season to end and in June I will decide,” he said in an interview in December.