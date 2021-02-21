Kidnappers of the bus driver of Adamawa United have established contact with the club and demanded N50 million to release the driver.

Players of Adamawa United were attacked on Friday evening by gunmen while on their way to Lagos for a match against MFM football club.

They were attacked at the Benin by-pass by the gunmen who abducted the driver and took him into the forest.

Emmanuel Zara, Chairman, Adamawa United disclosed that the abductors have established contact and that they were asking for N50 million.

Zira told The Punch that “The abductors already reached out to us and they made a demand of N50m ransom for the release of the bus driver. We hope for his safe return.”

Earlier, as the gunmen attacked the players, their phones, money and other valuables were taken away from them.

The driver of the bus was said to have been seized and taken with away by the attackers.

According to one of the players, Sadiq Lawan who spoke on phone to Yola from Benin, about eight of the attackers emerged from the bush and swooped on the team, shooting into the air.

“They (attackers) ordered us out, took our money and our phones. It was later we found out that our driver was taken away. We came back to Benin City,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Alhaji Aliyu Jada confirmed the attack.