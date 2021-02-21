By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that seven persons, including the crew, died in the crash of its Beechcraft KingAir B350i plane near Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola, spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed the crash of the military plane and the number of fatalities in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

He also confirmed that the plane crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna, the capital of Niger State.

He added that first responders are at the scene on the incident while the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

He tweeted, “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash

“@CAS_IOAmao has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

The crashed plane is one of the two Beechcraft planes in the fleet of the Air Force.

The second one is used for reconnaissance only.