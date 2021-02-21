The All Progressives Congress has extended its membership registration and revalidation till the end of March.

The exercise was initially scheduled to end on 23 February.

In a statement on Sunday, the party’s director of organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner said the registration will now end on 31 March.

Read the full statement:

On behalf of the Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala BUNI, I wish to use this opportunity to appreciate the good work the states steering committees for the exercise and all party officials who have been both directly and indirectly involved in the exercise from the outset.

We have received a nationwide acknowledgement of the increasing popularity of the All Progressive Congress, and most especially in states and regions that are being governed by the opposition party.

In response to the demands across the states for an extension to allow accommodation of all prospective members, the party has therefore extended the nationwide membership exercise by a period of three (3) weeks.

This extension will shift the end of the exercise to Wednesday 31st March, 2021.

By this development, all Committee Members are hereby advised to remain in their places of assignment as additional disbursement of registration materials to meet up with the demands reported in most states has however commenced and will continue until the material needs of all affected states are adequately met.

