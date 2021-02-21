By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has expressed deep sorrow over the crash of a Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft on Sunday.

Farouq, in a statement issued by her Media Aide, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, on Sunday in Abuja, said that she was saddened by the unfortunate incident.

The plane was said to have developed an engine problem six minutes after take-off and crashed nine minutes after the problem was reported.

Seven passengers were on board the ill-fated aircraft, including two crew members.

The plane was en-route Minna when it crashed close to the runway of Abuja runway.

The statement read, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic occurrence.

“I sympathise with the Nigerian Airforce and the families of those who lost their lives in the crash.

“The Nigerian Air Force has been of immense help to our humanitarian activities since the creation of the ministry.

“They have helped to airlift humanitarian relief materials for persons of concern, especially during the lockdown period, to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 and to victims of flood, banditry, communal clashes and other disasters.

“We appreciate the services of the air crew, especially the pilots, who have put in hundreds of hours of flying us to and from areas affected by disasters and other humanitarian issues.”

The minister prayed God to console the families they left behind by the victims and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of their dear ones.