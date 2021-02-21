By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian songwriter cum singer, Simisola Kosoko has revealed the source of her vulnerability.

According to her tweet on Sunday, her 6-months-old daughter, Adejare, has made her vulnerable.

Having a daughter has made me so vulnerable. I want her to never be hurt, sad, insecure, in pain, confused or afraid. The fact I won't always be able to control these things has made me the most vulnerable I've ever been in my life. — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 21, 2021

She added “I have to be the best example for her. So help me God”.