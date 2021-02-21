Simi, Adekunle Gold and their daughter Deja

Nigerian songwriter cum singer, Simisola Kosoko has revealed the source of her vulnerability.

According to her tweet on Sunday, her 6-months-old daughter, Adejare, has made her vulnerable.

The first time mum wrote “Having a daughter has made so vulnerable. I want her to never be hurt, sad, insecure, in pain, confused or afraid.

“The fact I won’t always be able to control these things has made me the most vulnerable I’ve ever been in my life.

She added “I have to be the best example for her. So help me God”.