The Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth development, Comrade Okiemute Sowho has been killed by suspected assassins in Sapele.

He was shot dead around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, near a popular hotel along Akintola road close to the Adeniyi end of the town.

According to sources, the deceased had gone to check a building in the vicinity when the assailants surfaced from nowhere and opened fire on him, before speeding away.

People were said to have taken him to a private hospital in the area where the doctors confirmed him dead on arrival before his remains were deposited in the mortuary.

Last year Sowho was appointed the Special Assistant to the Governor on youth development, a position he held until his death.

He was said to be about 40 years old.