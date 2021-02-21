The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj. Gen. Abdul Khalifa has visited Dikwa, a town in Borno State attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on Friday.

The insurgents had attacked troops stationed in the town and the residents.

But Khalifa who visited the town to oversee the situation noted that the town is now “calm, and people are returning back to their homes.”

Residents and Internally Displaced Persons in Dikwa who received the GOC also expressed joy that Nigerian troops were able to dislodge Boko Haram fighters and restore orders in the town.

The troops restored order in Dikwa town following an attempt to breach security and peace in the area by Boko Haram terrorists who attacked some areas in the town on Friday.

Khalifa said the troops successfully dislodged the terrorists and effectively dominated the area with swift reinforcement from the Army.

He said, “The situation has been sorted out and investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ambush attack.

“I acknowledged that there was a security breach, but it has been sorted out and investigations are underway. Lots of soldiers and other military equipment have been brought to reinforce the general area. The Nigerian Army would continue to protect all civilians wherever they are. They should report suspicious people and movements to the troops”, said the GOC.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria reported that the town is now calm as some of the internally displaced persons and other locals who fled the area following the clash between the troops and Boko Haram terrorists have returned.

The people were seen jubilation and praising the troops for swiftly retaking the town in spite of the ambush attack by Boko Haram fighters.