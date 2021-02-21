By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fast-rising singer Ajauwa Ifedayo Akindele popularly known as Iffective just dropped his debut single titled “Iya Mi”.

This song deeply expresses the pain of losing a loved one, the sacrifices that comes with it including the love and care of our mothers.

Iffective expresses his pain and emotions through this deep and emotional song, a tribute to his mother and all mothers out there.

His new single was recently released after his globally recognized theme song “Dream Alive”.

The song is for the Knowles charitable and educational trust in international leadership, a youth global network for developing countries based in Atlanta USA.

Iffective continues to inspire us with his astounding lyrical content and sound with the intent to educate, impact, disseminate and awaken his listener’s consciousness in diverse ways.

His genre ranges from soul, afrobeat, RNB, reggae infusion, and a rich elevating sound that resonates with the soul.

Listen Here.