By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former US President Donald Trump would be delivering his first speech after leaving the White House next week.

He would speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday February 28.

The gathering would be one of the largest annual gatherings of political conservatives.

He would address the congress on “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.”

The former president also is expected to challenge the “disastrous amnesty and border policies of American President, Joe Biden.

Trump remains a strong political force in US politics as a poll by Quinnipiac University this week revealed that three-quarter of Republicans want him to play a prominent role in the party.

Since his departure from the White House, the former president so far has been silent despite claims the election was rigged.

He however, called-in to a cable TV news program after the death of popular radio host, Rush Limbaugh. Trump hinted at a future political run.

“I won’t say yet but we have tremendous support. And I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof.”

“Let’s say somebody gets impeached, typically your numbers would go down, they would go down like a dead balloon. But the numbers are very good, they’re very high,” he said.