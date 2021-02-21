The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 151,553.

So far, the agency has tested 1,441,013 samples since COVID-19 index case was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC also registered 18 COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total fatalities in Nigeria to 1,831.

Delta posted 12 of the deaths, raising its toll from 52 to 64.

Lagos also reported three new deaths. Its death toll is now 384.

Other states that recorded one death each were Kaduna, Kano and Abia.

The health agency announced that the 645 new infections were reported from 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said that Lagos State took the lead with 282 cases, Ogun had 72, the FCT reported 50, while Kaduna, Osun, and Imo reported 33, 24, and 23 cases, respectively.

Other states with new infections are Abia (21), Borno (18), Oyo (17), Edo (15), Nasarawa (15), Taraba (14), Ekiti (11), Ondo (11), Plateau (11), Kano (10), Rivers seven, Delta five, Bauchi, three and Jigawa, three.

The NCDC also disclosed that 505 COVID-19 patients recovered from the ailment at the various isolation centres in the last 24 hours.

Among those discharged were 222 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with set guidelines.

The health agency stated that the country has recorded 128,005 recoveries since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

It said that there were now 21,668 active cases across the country in the last 24 hours.