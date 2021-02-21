President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned victims of the ill-fated Military plane crash in Abuja on Sunday.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed on Sunday with all seven people on board dead.

Buhari said he is deeply saddened by the fatal crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft on Sunday in Abuja that claimed the lives of seven personnel.

Buhari, in a statement extended heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of this tragedy.

The President joined the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.

Buhari noted that while investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing, the safety of the Nigerian airspace remained a key priority of the government.

He prays that God would comfort the bereaved families and nation, and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.