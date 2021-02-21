By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the former editor of National Concord Newspaper, Mr Nsikak Essien, on his 70th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari felicitated with the Essien family of Akwa Ibom, well-wishers and the media community, as the engineer-turned-journalist clocks the milestone age.

He wished Essien who made a huge success of his tenure at the helm of first, Business Concord and later National Concord, longer life and greater service to God and humanity.

NAN