Nigerian Air Force, NAF201, with six persons, including crew members on board, has crashed in Abuja.

The aircraft, B350, departed Abuja en route Minna, Niger State on Sunday in the morning before it crashed, killing all the persons in it.

According to Twitter handle of Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, the aircraft reported engine failure at time 10.39 a.m. and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22.

“Fire services are already at the scene of the accident, ” he said.