The crash site as seen on Twitter

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A military aircraft, King Air 350 has just crashed at the runway of the Abuja international airport.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed on Twitter that the aircraft reported engine failure en route Minna, Niger state.

According to him, the crash is fatal and the numbers of casualties are yet to be released.

He urged that Nigerians remain calm and pray for the departed souls if any.

Watch the gory video below

IMG_4892

More details later…