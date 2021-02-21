By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A military aircraft, King Air 350 has just crashed at the runway of the Abuja international airport.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed on Twitter that the aircraft reported engine failure en route Minna, Niger state.

According to him, the crash is fatal and the numbers of casualties are yet to be released.

He urged that Nigerians remain calm and pray for the departed souls if any.

Watch the gory video below

IMG_4892

More details later…

A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.🇳🇬🤲🏽😩 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) February 21, 2021