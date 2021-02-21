Michael Adeshina

Operatives of the Imo state police, Owerri, have arrested, a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha was arrested on Sunday after he unsealed the Royal Palm Estate sealed by the State Government.

Imo Government on Friday had sealed the Royal Palm Estate along Akachi road.

According to the team led by Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, the seizure was in compliance with the directive of the Imo State gazette on the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on the recovery of Lands and other related matters.

However, Okorocha dared Governor Hope Uzodimma’s directive and broke the locks to recover the estate belonging to his wife, Nkechi.

The ex-governor was accompanied by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, Ijeoma Igboanusi and Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu.

Igboanusi was the deputy chief of staff (Domestics) while Okafor-Anyanwu was the Commissioner for Transportation in Okorocha’s government.

The ex-governor who now represents Imo West at the Senate also stormed the estate with his supporters, policemen, soldiers and personnel of National Security and Civil Defense Corps and ordered the unsealing of the estate.

However, Okorocha and his supporters were confronted by government officials and loyalists of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The confrontation reportedly left many injured while some cars were damaged.

However, The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba confirmed Okorocha’s arrest.

Emelumba added that Okorocha will be arraigned tomorrow (Monday).