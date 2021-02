World number one Novak Djokovic blew away Russian challenger Daniil Medvedev in three straight sets 7-5 6-2 6-2 on Sunday to win a record 9th Australian Open title.

The victory also gave the Serbian his 18th Grand Slam title, two shy from record holders, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

For Medvedev, it was another hope dashed for a first Grand Slam victory.