By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The 27 students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State and 15 others have been released by their abductors.

They were reportedly released on Sunday.

Twenty-seven students of the school, three staff and 12 family members were abducted by gunmen on Wednesday ago in Kagara Local Government.

There have been negotiations between the bandits and the Niger State Government for their release after the intervention of Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

A total of 27 students, three staff members and 12 members of their family were abducted after the attack on the school in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Niger governor, confirmed that the abductees were released on Sunday evening.

According to her, the students and others were already on their way to Minna where the governor would receive them.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had announced the release of the abducted 21 passengers of Niger State Mass Transit bus.

He announced their release on Twitter today, one week after they were captured.

The 21 passengers were abducted by the bandits, while travelling from Kontagora to Minna on 14 February.

On 17 February, the RPG wielding bandits released video and photos of the captives, threatening to kill them.

Governor Bello did not indicate whether ransom was paid to get the captives released.

The same day, another set of bandits captured 27 students of Kagara Government Science School, along with 15 others.

There is no word yet on the fate of the students and the other people abducted.