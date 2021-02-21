By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate and actress, Iheme Faith Uloma better known as Ifu Ennada has shared some topless pictures of her on the Maldives beach.

The reality TV star shared pictures of herself on Instagram on Saturday.

In one of her captions, she said the next time her fans see her she will be wearing church clothes.

“With Love from #Maldives … The most beautIFU place I’ve ever visited. If you were a Man, I’ll fall in love with you and never look back… ❤❤❤,” she captioned one post.

“There’s a beautIFU spirit about #Maldives …the beauty in the Sea & Sky and the confidence it gives you to be your authentic self. ❤❤❤”

“Last but not the least. The next time you see me, I’ll be wearing ‘Church Clothes’,” she wrote.

Ifu has been sharing similar pictures showing off her bum on Instagram.

Check some of her posts below: