Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate and media personality, Munirat Antoinette Lecky popularly known as Anto Lecky has revealed that she underwent eye surgery.

The 31-year-old US-born sports manager revealed this in an Instagram post on Saturday.

According to Anto, she wore glasses for 22 years and contact lens for 15 years.

Anto also said it was a painless surgery and it took just 15 minutes.

She wrote, “22 years of wearing glasses 15 years of wearing contact lenses FINALLY OVER!!! Best decision ever! Literally a 15 minute surgery. I got PRK surgery which is similar to LASIK but for people who have thinner corneas (I’ll get into all that in detail later).

“Did the surgery hurt?? NO! My eyes were numb but.. you do kinda feel the equipment. But, there is some blur/pain after the surgery once you get home. All in all, it was super EASY and I’d recommend @diamondvlasik to any and everyone with eyesight issues. It’s been about 24 hours post and I’m feeling great.”

In a video she shared earlier, Anto disposed her glasses, contact lens, and all her eye attachments while playing singer Ayra Starr’s song ‘Away’.