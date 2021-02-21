Armed bandits on Saturday night invaded Baka village, Igabi local government area.

The bandits attacked the family residence of the late Dan’azumi Musa – himself killed alongside his son, by bandits – a week earlier.

In the latest attack, a brother to the deceased, one Sale Musa and his son Amiru Sale Musa, were shot dead.

The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.

Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilized to the location. They engaged the bandits and rescued some captives from one of the bandit groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages.

The rescued are listed as:

Aisha Isah

Halima Isah

Hannatu Umar

Hassana Umar

Hadiza Isah

Fadilah Bashir

Zaharau Isah

Maryam Bashir

Mikah Zakari

Yunusa Isah

Karima Umar

Kadija Umar

Rukaiyah Isah

Sumaiya Bashiru

The following were kidnapped:

Saudatu Garba

Laraba Idris

Auta Mansur

Ibrahim Danlami

Hauwa Sale

Fatima Idris

Safara Sale

Shafaatu Idris (infant)

Fiddausi Mansur (infant)

Governor Nasir El-Rufai conveyed his grief over the repeat attack, and condoled the family of the slain father and son while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

The Governor also commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of 13 victims.