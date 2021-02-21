By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former President, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Governor Kayode Fayemi and others have mourned victims of Sunday’s military plane crash in Abuja.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed on Sunday with all seven people on board dead.

Reacting to the development, Atiku said “I have just learnt of the crash of a military aircraft near Abuja. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those onboard the ill-fated flight.

“While investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause(s) of the crash, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the affected families and the Nigerian military, particularly the Nigerian Air force.”

In his reaction, Saraki said “At this time, my prayers are with the Nigerian Air Force and the families and friends of the military personnel involved in today’s Beechcraft KingAir B350i plane crash. I pray for strength for the families.”

Fayemi, in his response said “So sad to learn of the death of seven Air Force officers, including one of ours from Ekiti, FS Olawunmi, in the Abuja air crash. May their souls rest in peace. May the Lord comfort their families in this difficult moment.”

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said “The plane crash that took the lives of 7 of our compatriots in Abuja today was a sad & horrific tragedy of monumental proportions. My prayers are with the families of those that were killed. I call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances & cause of the crash.”