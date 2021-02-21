By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has defended Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed over comment on Fulani herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifle.

He said the governor is not a warmonger and that he was glad that he said he never supported herdsmen carrying AK-47.

Mohammed has been in the eyes of the storm when he said Fulani herdsmen only carry AK-47 for self-defence and to protect themselves.

When the heat was hotter, Mohammed reversed himself, saying his use of AK-47 was figure of speech to express the despondency the herdsmen found themselves.

Fani-Kayode on Saturday said he was glad that Mohammed clarified his position on the matter.

He said contrary to what some people had said, Mohammed is not a warmonger.

“Glad that Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has clarified his position, said he never advocated for herdsmen to carry AK 47’s & said he used those words as a figure of speech.

“I assure you that contrary to what some have said the Bala I have known for 15 years is no warmonger,” he said.