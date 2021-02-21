By Benson Michael

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over the crash of Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft King Air B350 aircraft, a military aircraft, in Abuja on Sunday.

The Governor also commiserated with families, friends and associates of the victims of the unfortunate crash.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his condolence in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Sunday.

He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the families they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has also expressed condolence to families of the deceased.

“We extend our condolences to the family of the @NigAirForce personnel involved in Sunday’s fatal crash of the military aircraft Beechcraft KingAir B350i at the Abuja airport. May their souls Rest in Peace.”