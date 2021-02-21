By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it would not investigate the Nigeria Air Force plane crash despite being primarily mandated to investigate all aviation-related accidents and incidents in Nigeria.

The bureau said it does not investigate military incidents or accidents except when invited.

The bureau’s Public Affairs, General Manager, Mr Tunji Oketunbi said this in a text message sent to the Punch.

“There was an accident involving a military aircraft. By the power established AIB-N, we do not investigate military incidents or accident except where invited. Please direct all your enquiries to the appropriate authorities,” AIB spokesman said.

PM News reported earlier that military aircraft, King Air 350 crashed at the runway of the Abuja international airport.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed on Twitter that the aircraft reported engine failure en route Minna, Niger state. Reportedly, seven people died in the crash.