By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed his shock and sadness over the tragic news of the crash of a Nigerian military aircraft in Abuja on Sunday.

Lawan sends his condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and prays that Allah would comfort them in this time of grief.

He also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force and charged the authorities to reinforce their safety measures against future occurrence.

Meanwhile, former Senator, Shehu Sani said “For those who perished in the Abuja Plane crash, may their souls Rest In Peace. May the Almighty give their families the fortitude to bear the loss. Ameen.”

Former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce mourned victims of the crash.

He said: “My condolences to the Nigerian military, families and loved ones of all Nigerian Air force personnel on King Air 350. May their be souls rest in peace. Sad day.”