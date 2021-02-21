Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has announced the release of the abducted 21 passengers of Niger State Mass Transit bus.

He announced their release on Twitter today, one week after they were captured.

We are pleased to announce to the general public the release of the NSTA passengers abducted a week ago while returning to Minna along the Minna-Zungeru road. — Abubakar Sani Bello (@abusbello) February 21, 2021

The 21 passengers were abducted by the bandits, while travelling from Kontagora to Minna on 14 February.

On 17 February, the RPG wielding bandits released video and photos of the captives, threatening to kill them.

Governor Bello did not indicate whether ransom was paid to get the captives released.

The same day, another set of bandits captured 27 students of Kagara Government Science School, along with 15 others.

There is no word yet on the fate of the students and the other people abducted.