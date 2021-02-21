The following are fixtures for the second-leg, play-off round of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, to be played across Africa on Sunday.

The first-named teams host the second leg, with first-leg results in brackets.

Rivers United, Nigeria vs Enyimba, Nigeria (0-1)

ASC Diaraf, Senegal vs FC Platinum, Zimbabwe (1-0)

US Monastir, Tunisia vs Raja Casablanca, Morocco (0-1)

TAS Casablanca, Morocco vs Nkana, Zambia (0-2)

NAPSA Stars, Zambia vs Gor Mahia, Kenya (1-0)

Salitas, Burkina Faso vs AS Bouenguidi, Gabon (0-1)

ES Sétif, Algeria vs Asante Kotoko, Ghana (2-1)

Étoile du Sahel, Tunisia vs Young Buffaloes, Eswatini (2-1)

Coton Sport, Cameroon vs AS SONIDEP, Niger (1-0)

DC Motema Pembe, DR Congo vs Al Ahly Benghazi, Libya (1-1)

JS Kabylie, Algeria vs Stade Malien, Mali (1-2)

Pyramids, Egypt vs RC Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire (2-0)

Orlando Pirates, South Africa vs Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana (3-0)

Meanwhile, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia on Saturday qualified for the group stage of the competition after drawing 1-1 with AS Kigali of Rwanda. The Tunisians qualified 5-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 4-1.

CS Sfaxien now joins RS Berkane, who advanced directly to the group stage as the winners of the first round with the best CAF 5-Year Ranking following Gazelle’s withdrawal from the competition after being transferred from the Champions League.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the two legs of matches between 1º de Agosto of Angola and Namungo of Tanzania.

PANA/NAN