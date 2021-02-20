Members of Fright Forwarders Transport Association have barricaded the Port Harcourt International Airport Junction, stopping vehicular movements.

The members of the Association blocked the roads with their containers in protest against an attack on one of their members by security operatives at a checkpoint around the airport junction.

The incident took place on Friday night after an argument broke out between a security agent and a driver.

As at press time, there is no vehicular movement around the Airport junction as members have vowed to remain at the junction.