Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu defended her colleague, Destiny Etiko after Nigerians lambasted the later over the outfit she wore to meet with Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Destiny Etiko who was part of a group of actors led by the President of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria to see Yahaya Bello, came under attack over the outfit she wore to the Government House.

Etiko in a post on her Instagram page on Friday shared a picture of her visit to the governor with the caption; “HIS Excellency, YAHAYA ADOZA BELLO, God bless you more for the warm reception.”

The picture has since stirred reactions from Nigerians who dragged her for wearing ‘an indecent’ outfit on such a visit, which forced the actress to turn off the comment section on her page.

Some attributed such visits to governors as the reason for the flamboyant lifestyle of some Nollywood actresses

In her reaction, Elendu while defending her colleague, gave an explanation on her choice of outfit.

According to Uche, Destiny and others were on their way to the airport when the governor called for them to meet with him in his office.

She further asked those trolling her colleague to let her be and face their own lives.

“You guys should just leave this girl alone!

“She wasn’t the only one on that trip and they were dressed casually to go to the airport before the Governor called to see them.

“How did this dressing become a national issue? Some of you must be really idle. Please face your own life,” she said.