By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has criticized attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi for his reaction to being substituted in their 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Odoi came off the bench to replace injured Tammy Abraham in the second half. He was subbed off after 30 minutes of action for Hakim Ziyech.

The manager in his post-match interview said he was not happy with his energy, attitude, and counter-pressing.

“I wasn’t happy with his energy, attitude with the counter-pressing,” the former Paris Saint-Germain coach told BT Sport about his decision on Hudson-Odoi after the game.

However, Tuchel said, “it will all be forgotten tomorrow”.

Mason Mount’s penalty canceled out Takumi Minamino’s first-half goal.

On the game, Tuchel added: “Yes we had all chances and all possibilities to win. “We were very good in 80 meters of the pitch but the last 20, I wasn’t happy.”