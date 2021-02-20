Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill celebrated his grandmother by gifting her a new house.

Churchill had in the course of the week caused a stir on social media when he announced his marriage to Rosy Meurer who allegedly was a friend to Tonto Dikeh.

Churchill who appeared unconcerned by the social media drama took to his Instagram page to share a photo of a newly completed apartment and a picture of him alongside his grandmother.

Explaining the reason for the kind gesture, he said that she deserves it for the level of love and sacrifice she had for him growing up.

He wrote: “Sending warmest wishes for your new home. You deserve the best grandma you are my everything congratulations 🙏🙏🥰”

