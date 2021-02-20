American icon and undisputable music genius, Stevie Wonder has opened up on his plan to relocate permanently to Ghana over racial injustice in the United States.

Stevie Wonder made this revelation on Oprah Winfrey’s show, ‘The Oprah Conversation’.

He said he is tired of racial injustice in America and doesn’t want his descendants to beg for respect and value.

In his words, “I want to see the nation smile again, and I want to see it before I move to Ghana.”

“I’m going to do that. I’m going to move permanently to Ghana.”

“Because I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children’s have to say ‘Oh please, like me. Please respect me. Please value me. What kind of sh*t is that?” he told Oprah.

The 70 years-old music legend added that he wants the world to become a better place where there is no racial injustice.

He said: “I want the world to get better. I want us to get beyond this place. I want us all to go to the funeral of hate. That’s what I want.”

See the clip of his conversation below.

