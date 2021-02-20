A state-of-the-art Primary Health Centre (PHC) was, on Saturday, commissioned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Alaba-Oro, Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Amukoko area of the State.

The two-storey fully equipped healthcare facility is a project of the LCDA, which was designed to provide monthly health services to an estimate of 5,000 people in five local councils. The council named the impressive edifice after the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu described the development as a “positive turnaround” for residents of the council, given that the land on which the PHC is built was formerly a dumpsite.

Besides, the Governor formally opened the revamped secretariat of the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, which was completely razed and looted by arsonists in the destruction that trailed the EndSARS protests, last October.

While inaugurating the PHC, Sanwo-Olu said the facility would increase access to quality health services for people at the grassroots and further raise the capacity of the State Government in healthcare intervention being delivered.

The governor said the delivery of a fully equipped health centre by the council showed how leaders at the lowest tier of Government could strengthen the State Government’s development drive, urging council chairmen across the State to replicate similar projects in their communities for more positive impacts.

He said: “I am humble to be commissioning this first class healthcare edifice, which was fully undertaken and delivered by the chairman of Ifelodun LCDA. This speaks to the modest effort being made by the council towards improving lives of our people at the grassroots. The quality of project delivered has challenged us a Government on the need to bring up projects that will only benefit people at the grassroots level, but one that will transform their lives.

“This is another demonstration that good governance at lowest tier is pertinent to accelerating socio-economic development. There must be collaboration between local councils and State Government to further enhance service delivery and make people in local communities to feel the impacts of the Government. I commend the leadership of Ifelodun LCDA for this befitting health centre that will serve our people.”

The governor said the decision of the council officials to name the PHC after Tinubu was appropriate, given the development impact the APC National Leader had made in the State and across the nation.

Upon the decision of the council to hand over the PHC to the State Government for efficient management and sustenance, Sanwo-Olu said the State Government was prepared to take over the primary health facility and would further strengthen it to become a comprehensive health centre.

Ifelodun LCDA chairman, Hon. Fatai Ajidagba, said the construction of the PHC was financed from the council’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), noting that the project was embarked on based on the request from the residents.

He said: “I stand today in fulfillment of our electoral promises of making life more meaningful for our people. We are indeed very delighted Ifelodun LCDA is able to show the entire world developmental projects that have direct and positive impact on the lives of the people.

“The impact and benefit of this health centre will not only be felt by the people in our LCDA alone, but also residents of six other local council around us will benefit from the services that will be provided here. This prompted us to name this edifice as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Comprehensive Health Centre.”

The PHC has tuberculosis care department, eye and dental clinics, pharmacy section, medical laboratory, X-ray department, ultra sound scanning section, children immunisation centre and maternity, among others.

Also, the imposing secretariat complex of the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area was an attraction to behold Ajegunle after its renovation.

Scores of residents ushered in Sanwo-Olu into the premises for the formal opening of council’s administrative building torched about four months ago. Also rebuilt in the premises of the LGA is the marriage registry vandalised by hoodlums.

The Governor said the quick revamp of the secretariat demonstrated the resilient spirit of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I am excited that less than four months after the mindless destruction of the council administrative building, we are coming back to see a magnificent building standing tall again. The chairman, Hon. Fatai Ayoola, has turned a hopeless situation into story of joy.

“I’m impressed by the commitment of the council chairman and other workers towards rebuilding the secretariat. These are the true heroes, who donated their effort and resources that led to the completion of project. What has been demonstrated is the resilience and strength of Lagosians to rise beyond any challenge.”

The Governor said the lesson of the event that led to the destruction of the council secretariat was not lost on the State, urging the people of the council to protect the assets and guard it against destruction.

Hon. Ayoola thanked the State Government for the support in rebuilding the secretariat, noting that the sad event almost halted governance in the council.

With the refurbishing of the secretariat, Lagos APC chairman, Hon. Tunde Balogun, said the residents were gradually coming out of the ruins wreaked by the arsonists.

He said the beauty of the new secretariat would endlessly prick the conscience of those who participated in the destruction of the building.

Sanwo-Olu donated six brand new vehicles (four pickup vans and two car) to the council to help smooth administrative duties.

The Governor also performed the ground-breaking for the rebuilding of the Magistrate Court burnt in the council secretariat.