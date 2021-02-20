By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on social media have called out Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, over the outfit she wore during her visit to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Destiny Etiko was part of a group of actors led by the President of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria to see Yahaya Bello.

Destiny Etiko on Friday shared a picture of her visit to the governor on Instagram.

She captioned the photo; “HIS EXCELLENCY…YAHAYA ADOZA BELLO, God bless you more for the warm reception.”

The picture has since stirred reactions from Nigerians who dragged her for wearing ‘an indecent’ outfit on such a visit, which forced the actress to turn off the comment section on her page.

Some attributed such visits to governors as the reason for the flamboyant lifestyle of some Nollywood actresses

Here are some comments from Twitter:

@Bomajane “Make we dey talk true, but that outfit isn’t appropriate for an official visit to the Governor’s office now.”

@Daniel_Regha “So, Destiny Etiko the actress couldn’t dress decently when visiting Yahaya Bello? This is discouraging. What was the purpose of the visit in the first place? People especially celebrities should normalise promoting good morals so people who look up to them can emulate such morals.”

@Alfred_uvoh “No wonder they are always buying and buying and buying and the male actors just dey look like dundee.”

@Cassie_Chidiago “What sort of dressing is this, very inappropriate.”

@Irelexicon ” Some women will not just make heaven, if I am a sitting governor and you carry this come greet me, I go turn you down. Unless I invite you for clubbing but I can’t cheat on my future wife.”

@Tayoteye “Visiting a sitting Governor dressed up in curvy revealing clothes. Governance na cruise for this country. Is it an official visit, courtesy visit or Personal visit?

@Vivianetim4 “I remember when Kim Kardashian was going to the white house, she was dressed in a corporate attire. There’s dignity in dressing properly for any occasion.”

@OfficialOmojay “Just forget the visiting first, still forget her wrong choice of outfit to Governor’s house. Destiny dress sense na zero over zero.”

Confirm olosho — Joshua Praise (@praise_REC) February 20, 2021