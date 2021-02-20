Nine suspected drug dealers have been arrested and a total of 1,292 kilograms of cannabis Sativa and its seeds have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Ondo State Command.

In a statement released on Friday, February 19, Haruna Gagara the State Commander of the anti-drug agency disclosed that out of the figure, 711.5kg of cannabis seeds were recovered from a forest in Ago Oyibo area of Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, this seizure has thwarted the mass cultivation of an estimated 250 hectares of Cannabis Sativa farmland in Ondo state.

He said the humongous cultivation if allowed would produce an estimated 443,000Kgs of cannabis.

Gagara said his men stormed the forest on Thursday, February 18, 2021, following an intelligence report.

He gave the name of some of the suspects as Alex Moses, 35; Oshie Emmanuel, 20; Friday Effiong, 31; Emmanuel Akpan, 25, and David Friday, 19.

Gagara added that his operatives had earlier intercepted a vehicle loaded with 580.5kg of the illicit drug along Ogbese-Owo road.