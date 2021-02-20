By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate all circumstances around the murder of a pregnant Warri-based lawyer, Nkiru Agbasu.

The murdered lawyer was said to have been shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen along Warri-Sapele Highway in Delta State on Wednesday.

The NBA made the call after an emergency meeting of the Warri branch of the association which held on Friday. The meeting was to deliberate on the killing of the pregnant lawyer.

NBA president, Mr. Olumide Akpata who was represented by his vice, Mr. John Aikpokpo-Martins said that the association would not take the incident lightly, noting that a threat to one is a threat to all.

He said that the case cannot be swept under the carpet insisting that the police has to unravel the perpetrators of the crime.

Chairman of the Warri NBA branch, Mr. Emmanuel Uti also said that the branch was grieved as the members have been mourning since the incident occurred.

He also pointed that security in Delta State has deteriorated to a point where lawyers and other professionals are afraid of moving freely in the state.

Mr. Emmanuel said the NBA would pursue the case to a logical conclusion.