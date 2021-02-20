By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Foremost Beat FM OAP, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi is a new mum!

Gbemi and her hubby, Femisoro Ajayi welcomed their bundle of joy on Friday, Feb 19, 2021.

The beautiful OAP announced the arrival of her newborn on social media via her Twitter and Instagram pages.

On her Instagram page, she shared a short video, a photo of her cradling her growing bump, and another with a sippy cup in the middle of a Mrs A and Mr A mug.

While on Twitter, she only shared the same photos as on Instagram with “❤️” as caption.

Also, the new dad also took to Instagram to share the news, and celebrate his wife, he wrote, “This woman gave me a whole child”.

The couple got married in 2018 and have welcomed their first child.