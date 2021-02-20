Former Minister of Education, Public Analyst/Senior Economic Advisor, Oby Ezekwesili has condemned the high rate of insecurity in the country whIle accusing the Buhari-led administration of bandits a thriving environment.

Ezekwesili said this while condemning the abduction of 27 Kagara students from Niger State, adding that a strange incestuous relationship now exists between the government and abductors.

The ex-minister said the friendship has enabled the industry of abduction to flourish in Nigeria on basic market principles of demand and supply.

Taking a swipe at the government, Ezekwesili said she hoped the students remain safe until President Muhammadu Buhari ‘reaches out to the abductors’.

Ezekwesili who took to Twitter wrote: “Still no positive development on the Kagara students abduction, @NigeriaGov? Truly disastrous that Education is now under the daily threat of barbarism.

“May God keep them safe until President Buhari reaches out to their abductors as he did for #KankaraBoys in Katsina.

Still no positive development on the #KagaraBoys abduction, @NigeriaGov ? Truly disastrous that Education is now under daily threat of barbarism. May God keep them safe until President @MBuhari reaches out to their abductors like he did for #KankaraBoys in Katsina. ✍🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 19, 2021

How the same kind of phone call and conversation between the @NigeriaGov @MBuhari and the abductors of #KankaraBoys cannot be done for #LeahSharibu and our remaining #112ChibokGirls is befuddling.

Are school children in Nigeria not meant to be equal in the eyes of our President? — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 19, 2021

It is 3 years today since the parents of #LeahSharibu last set their eyes on their daughter they sent to Dapchi Secondary School.

Not a word from @MBuhari . No. Not a simple care nor courtesy to a family devastated when @NigeriaGov got her 105 classmates back without Leah. SHAME. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 19, 2021

In another post, she twisted: “There’s now an industry of abduction flourishing on basic market principles of demand and supply. It is enabled by a strange incestuous relationship between the government and the abductors.

“Folks in Federal and State Governments are throwing this friendship in faces of Citizens. SHAME.”

There’s now an industry of abduction flourishing on basic market principles of demand and supply. It is enabled by a strange incestuous relationship between government and abductors. Folks in Federal and State Governments are throwing this friendship in faces of Citizens.

SHAME. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 19, 2021