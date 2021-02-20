Governors and traditional rulers in the south-west region met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

According to sources, the aim of the meeting is to tackle the security challenges confronting the region in recent times.

Governors present at the meeting include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Traditional rulers at the meeting are Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao; Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi.

Representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, amongst others, were also at the event.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, are also expected at the meeting.

The South-West region has been plagued with sundry crimes lately as rampaging herdsmen wreak havoc on farmers and residents of host communities.

The herders have been accused of kidnappings, killings, farm destructions, rape, amongst others.

